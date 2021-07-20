Eat Locally at Produce in the Park

Late July is an excellent time to buy local produce in Iowa, in part because crowd favorites like sweet corn, green beans, and tomatoes (we’ll have a few this week!) start showing up at farmers markets. It’s tomatoes, sweet corn, and green beans that most people think of when they think of vegetables that grow in Iowa, but these summer favorites are only available for part of Iowa’s long farmers market season, and even in late July, markets offer a lot more than just these crops.
Farmers markets offer a great chance to eat locally, and Produce in the Park puts in extra effort to help shoppers enjoy eating locally regardless of the season.
Eat Locally, Regardless of the Season at Produce in the Park
Free Produce Taste Tests
Thanks to funding by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council, every week at the market—from the beginning of June through the end of September—Produce in the Park offers free taste tests of raw produce. Each week an in-season vegetable or fruit is available to try.
Until this week, Produce in the Park only offered free produce taste tests to kids, but based on feedback from adults, as of July 22, the market will be offering free produce taste tests for people of all ages. This week try kohlrabi, a vegetable that tastes similar to cabbage but is sweeter and crunchier.
Guest Chef
The Guest Chefs at the park takes free taste tests one step further and offer shoppers the chance to try a sample of a recipe featuring local food available at the market. This week the Guest Chef will be offering taste tests of Kohlrabi Slaw (coleslaw featuring kohlrabi). Come try some!
Park Packs
New this year, Park Packs are $15 packs of the week’s best local food offered by Brun Ko Farm and Erickson Foods. The packs come with recipes, as well as produce storage and preparation tips. Park Packs were designed to offer shoppers a tasty meal kit, and a chance to try and learn more about seasonal produce.
This week’s Park Pack is themed Comfort Foods and includes produce such as potatoes, onions, and green beans, and comes with optional pork chops for an additional $15. In weeks past Park Packs have featured everything from Greek food recipes to grilling kits (turns out lots of people like grilled radishes and grilled turnips more than they like these vegetables raw).
Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market, as supplies last.
Produce in the Park July 22 Highlights:
Produce in the Park is held Thursday evenings from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Atlantic City Park.
Entertainment: Sarah Selders Live
Produce in the Park’s July 15 entertainment, a free concert by the country band Cloverdayle was a big hit. That event prompted people to ask more about entertainment at the market in the park. Produce in the Park offers live entertainment almost every week, often featuring local performers. The Cloverdayle concert was made possible by a generous sponsorship from Rolling Hills Bank & Trust. Businesses interested in sponsoring concerts at the park can reach out to Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
Produce: Green beans, sweet corn, cucumbers, new potatoes, zucchini, yellow summer squash, patty-pan squash, new potatoes, cabbages, beets, turnips, carrots, onions, radishes, kohlrabi, rhubarb, Aronia berries, a few tomatoes, and as always, some surprises!
More farm favorites: honey, granola, meat, jams, jellies, syrups, and eggs.
Baked goods: Kringleman Danish Pastries, and baked goods (including sugar-free!) from Sue's Country Garden
Dinner: A-Town Smokeshack BBQ and Burgers and more from the Knights of Columbus
Crafts: Goat-milk soaps and lotions, candles, bath bombs, shampoo, conditioner, and more. Embroidered aprons and farmers market totes, signs, shelves, tumblers, jewelry, and more!
Park Packs by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm: Comfort Foods $15 Park Pack includes potatoes and onions, green beans and more. Optional meat add-on: pork chops for $15.
Guest Chef: Kohlrabi Slaw
Growing Community Connections: Atlantic Parks and Rec is back with yard games and Art in the Park.
Free Produce Taste Tests: Kohlrabi
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
SNAP EBT (also known as food stamps) accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors.
Produce in the Park 2021 July farmers markets are sponsored in part by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, Camblin Mechanical, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
