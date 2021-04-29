Cass County Genealogical Society met at the Armory April 22 for their regular meeting.
Warren and Amy Roland joined the group in a discussion about Atlantic Car Clubs in the 60's. The Atlantic room in the Armory has a large display ofthe Vaqueros club that was popular from 1957 to 1961. Amy Jo Paul Roland was voted by the club to become the first and only female honorary member. Amy drove a 1951 Chevy to school was presented a Vaquero car plaque to honor the occasion.
Included in the display are pictures, clippings, plaques, trophies, jackets and history of the group. The display items were brought together by Jack Barringer past President of the Vaqueros. Jack is better known in Atlantic as "Cactus Jack."
Another car club is also represented in the Atlantic room. The Troy Timers consisting of Fred Kay, John Kolp, Jerry Pitman, Larry Weaver, Terry Alliband, Bill Bucher and Russ Hoegh are pictured in 1959 showing off their car club jacket. The Troy Timers car plaque is also on display.
If you would like to know more about the Vaqueros or Troy Timers go to the Atlantic Public Library's home page atlantic.lib.ia.us and in the upper left hand comer you will find a list of items to use. Choose "Online Tools" and then "Digital Research." This screen will offer 'Genealogy & Local History'. The third item down is a stylized green tree, then click on "Advantage Preservation." You will then be on the Community History archive and the Atlantic News Telegraph where you can read the News Telegraph from 1874 to 2000. To fmd the article you want, in the line "people AND places AND events" type Vaqueros, below that line it asks for dates that you want to view, 1957 to 1961. Click on "Discover" then click on the "Atlantic News Telegraph" of each suggested news article. Scan the page and the word Vaqueros should be highlighted in blue.
The next meeting ofthe Cass County Genealogical Society will be May 27, at the Library.