New Audubon Teachers and Staff

It’s back to school time and area schools are welcoming new teachers and staff. At Audubon Community Schools new staff for 2021-2022 include Joni Madsen, High School English; Ricardo Hernandez Gistau, Spanish; Emily Harris, Second Grade; Tara Deist, Special Education; Kiara Sporrer, At-Risk; Maryssa Soder, Middle School/High School Art and Emily McDermott, Elementary PE. Not pictured was Morgan Lawson, Para Educator.

Tags

