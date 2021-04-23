ELK HORN — The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton school board approved three sharing agreements during its April board meeting, including sharing a superintendent, technology coordinator and school business official with IKM-Manning and a librarian with the AEA for the next school year.
Superintendent Trevor Miller will continue to be shared with IKM-Manning next year, but the time in each district will change. Miller will be increasing his time in the Exira-EHK district from an 80/20 agreement this year with 80 percent of his time spent in IKM-Manning, to 70/30 this year with 70 percent at IKM and 30 percent at Exira-EHK. At 30 percent, Miller could be in the district for one and a half days per week, or could alternate, working two days in the district one week, and one day in the next.
Mallory Meyer will take over for Kyle Wagner as the school business official for both districts, and will be shared 60/40 with IKM-Manning, 60 percent at IKM-Manning and 40 percent at Exira-EHK. Wagner will be leaving the district to take another HR position.
Dan Spooner will be shared for technology, 40/60, spending 40 percent of his time at IKM-Manning and 60 percent at Exira-EHK, a change from the current agreement where he was shared 50/50. He will be technology coordinator at Exira-EHK and Tech Support at IKM-Manning.
Earlier the Exira-EHK board approved filling a librarian vacancy through an AEA sharing agreement.