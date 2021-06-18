May 12
Wiota United Methodist Women met on May 12 in Fellowship Hall at 1:30 p.m. The meeting began with all reciting the “UWM Purpose.” Roll call was “Name Your Hobbies,” and was answered by four members.
The secretary’s report was given by Sharon Jensen in Karen Berger’s absence, and it was approved as read. Treasurer’s report was given by Sharon, and it was placed on file for audit.
There was a discussion to have flower arrangements made for four seasons and it was approved. Our Sunshine Chairperson Helen Blunk will call the sick instead of mailing get well cards.
Vice President Rosemary Zellmer reported that the next meeting will be June 9. Roll call will be “A Pet Peeve.” Those to be remembered in our thoughts and prayers were named and joys were shared.
Lori Schroder gave the lesson “Bold Steps in Defiance.” President Sharon Jensen adjourned the meeting with John 3:16. Helen Blunk was hostess.
June 9
Wiota United Methodist Women met on June 9 in Fellowship Hall at 1:30 p.m. The meeting began with all reciting the “UWM Purpose.” Roll call was “A Pet Peeve.”
The secretary’s report was read by Patricia Ostrus and it was approved as read. Patricia also read the Treasurer’s report and it was placed on file for audit.
There will be no Ice Cream Social this summer, but the Chicken and Biscuit Supper is still planned for October.
Vice President Rosemary Zellmer reported that the next meeting will be July 14. Roll call will be “Your ideal age and why?” Nova Wright read 1 Corinthians 12:3-13 from the Prayer Calendar. Those to be remembered in our thoughts and prayers were named and joys were shared.
Sharon Jensen gave the lesson on “Learning in our Community.” President Sharon closed the meeting with Ephesian 1:11. Sharon was also the hostess.