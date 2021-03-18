On Saturday, March 6, 30 members of the Atlantic FFA chapter competed in the District Career Development Events in Corning. The District FFA CDE is the second round of FFA speaking events with the top two individuals and teams advancing to State FFA Convention in April.
During the District Business session, Sophomore Dylan Comes was elected as the District treasurer for 2021-22. Comes will have several new responsibilities in his office. To earn his newly elected spot he had to give a speech and answered two questions earlier during the business session. Comes said “It was a very challenging and fun experience. I am really looking forward to all the new people I will meet, all the things I will learn, and places I will go for the next year.”
Hannah Carlson and Logan Eilts were the chapter delegates for Atlantic FFA at convention. Delegates at the District Career Development Event help pick next year's district officers.
Dan Freund and Jackson McLaren competed in the FFA Chapter Website earning a silver getting fifth place. Jackson McLaren said, “The Chapter Website was a good learning experience for me to get more comfortable with technology. It was also interesting to learn more about our Chapter’s history.“
Cooper Jipsen competed in Ag Welding earning a Gold and placing first. The FFA Agricultural Welding CDE Contest tests students' skills in agriculture welding. Jipsen said “It was a really good time, and I got to meet a lot of new people. For the contest we had to do three stick welds and two wire welds.” Wyatt Redinbaugh competed in Torch Welding earning a Gold placing third. The torch welding contest works to better improve students skills in torch welding.
FFA member Dylan Comes competed in Extemporaneous Speaking earning a Silver placing fourth. In Extemporaneous Speaking students showcase their agricultural knowledge and ability to think on their feet in front of a panel of judges.
Bryan York competed in Ag Sales and earned a Silver placing fourth. Students build a sales plan and demonstrate skills in customer relations for the Ag sales competition. “I was competing by trying to sell a product to a potential customer. In my case I was trying to sell vegetables.” said York.
Clarire Pellett competed in FFA Creed and earned a Silver placing fifth. In FFA Creed, FFA members recite the National FFA Creed to develop public speaking skills and self-confidence. “It was a great experience to work on my public speaking and to work on thinking on the spot.” said Pellett.
Taylor McCreedy competed in Ag Broadcasting earned a Silver placing sixth. The Ag Broadcasting contest helps members learn to communicate effectively while advocating for agriculture.
In the Farm Business Management Test Atlantic FFA had 10 members complete. Drey Newell, Cooper Jipsen, Hannah Carlson, Bryan York, Malena Woodward, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Caroline Pellett, Aspen Niklasen, Garrett Reynonlds, and Logan Eilts earned a Silver medal. The members took a test that helped them learn business skills and apply economic principles to agricultural businesses, through a series of questions.
In the FFA Freshman Greenhand Quiz, Atlantic FFA had 10 members compete. Claire Pellett, Callee Pellett, Tate Niklasen, Charles Klemmensen, Colton Becker, Chris Keegan earned Silver and Colton Rudy, Thomas Leonard, Roth Den Beste earned a Bronze medal. The purpose of the test is to show that members have an understanding of the history and purpose of FFA.
Finally, seven members of the Atlantic FFA earned the FFA Academic Achievement Award. To earn this award an FFA member must be a member for three years and maintain a 3.5 GPA while in high school. These years were awarded to Bethany Anderson, Craig Alan Becker, Hannah Carlson, Alyssa Derby, Gunner Kirchhoff, Taylor McCreedy, Drey Newell, Caroline Pellett and Garrett Reynolds. Atlantic FFA Advisor Eric Miller said, “We had a pretty good day. I am proud of all our students that competed today and gave their best effort.”