CAM FFA has invited Glenn Brunkow to be the guest speaker at their FFA Banquet on Saturday, March 20. Brunkow farms and ranches in central Pottawatomie County, Kan. with his father, wife and two kids. They grow corn, soybeans, wheat and hay and raise cattle and sheep on their fifth-generation farm. He grew up on the family farm near Wamego, Kan and was active in 4-H and FFA. He then received his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics and Master’s Degree in Agronomy from Kansas State University. For almost 19 years, he served as an Extension Agent in Wallace, Harper, Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie Counties before following his dream and farming full time.
Brunkow is active in the First Presbyterian Church in Wamego, Rock Creek FFA Alumni and the Wheaton 4-H Club. He also is very active in Kansas Farm Bureau holding many leadership positions at the county, state and national level before being elected in 2014 to the state board of directors representing the First District.
His passion for agriculture has led him to become an advocate for agriculture. He loves telling the story of agriculture to all who will listen both in person and through his blog and column called Dust on the Dashboard. His column can be read weekly in the Grass and Grain and bi-weekly in Midwest Messenger. He proudly tells anyone who will listen that he is a proud producer of the food we all need.
Join the CAM FFA and Alumni for an evening of storytelling and recognizing the FFA members for a successful year despite the pandemic.