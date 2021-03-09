Don’t these warmer sunnier days have you excited to be spending time at your favorite outdoor recreation spot? What IS your favorite spot?
The Cass County Outdoor Recreation survey asks about your favorite outdoor recreation spot and more. Whether you live, work, or play in Cass County, this survey is for you. Please share your feedback!
Where to find the Cass County Outdoor Recreation survey:
Online at www.casscountyia.gov/ click on “Cass County Outdoor Recreation Survey 2021” under “Notices.”
Print copies of the survey can be found at libraries across Cass County, Cass County ISU Extension, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Everyone who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to the Cass County restaurant of their choice! Thanks to Nishna Valley Trails for sponsoring the gift certificate!
The Cass County Outdoor Recreation Survey is open until March 15.
How will the feedback be used? Survey results will first be used in the updating of Cass County’s Trails Plan, but the feedback will be useful for other future programs and projects throughout Cass County. Community feedback and input is helpful in determining what projects to prioritize and is helpful when applying for grant funding or recruiting volunteers. Documented community interest in a project is important for many reasons.
Thank you for taking 15 minutes to share your outdoor recreation experiences to help making Cass County even better!
Your feedback is appreciated!
Bio: Brigham Hoegh is Cass County’s Wellness Coordinator, a position jointly funded by Cass County Board of Supervisors, Cass County ISU Extension, Cass County Public Health, and the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. Brigham serves as a connector and bridge builder between local groups focused on community health and wellness initiatives, including Healthy Cass County (on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty) and the Cass County Local Food Policy Council (on Facebook @CassCountyLocalFood).