ELK HORN - Some elementary students at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton will be getting new technology next year, after the Exira-EHK board approved a bid for $81,000 for Chromebooks.
Second through fifth graders will receive the new Chromebooks with touch screens.
Superintendent Trevor Miller said, “We received three bids and the board went with the RTI bid for $81,000 (for) purchasing new touch screen chromebooks for grades two through five.”
"We will be using ESSER funds (for the Chromebooks) to provide flexibility if we need to go remote next year,” Miller said.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) dollars can help districts address impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board made the decision during their meeting Monday.
The board also approved fees for 2021-22, keeping them the same as last year.
Driver’s Ed was also part of that discussion, and in the end, the board decided to leave that the same also.