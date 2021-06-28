Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1– 4:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Weekend No Childwatch
Summer Yers
Summer Yers registration papers are available at the front desk. Childcare is for kids starting JK/kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade. Children must be 5 years old, on or before May 1 of the same year, and attending Kindergarten, and not older the completion of fifth grade. The program will run June 7 – Aug.13. All paper work and schedules are due by Wednesday the week before attending. Any questions contact Michelle Heath at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com or Veronica McKee at vmckee@nishnavalleyymca.com or call them at 712-243-3934.
Closed For Holiday
YMCA will be closed Fourth of July and reopen on Monday, July 5. Have a safe and happy Fourth of July! No childwatch, or Summer Yers July 5.
Jack and Jill Preschool Registration
Registration for 3 and 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com