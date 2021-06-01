ELK HORN — Michael and Ilee Muller opened Grace on Main at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic but unlike many restaurants that closed — Grace on Main has won three awards and the Mullers wanted to make sure that people knew they were still there, and are looking to expand both space and menu.
“We opened March 18,” Ilee said, “just as things were shutting down.” And she credits the support of the community. “We have only been able to keep doors open and stay afloat because of the support of the community.” The business didn’t qualify for funding that was out there for businesses, “But with community support and word of mouth,” she said, it worked, and she wants to keep getting the word out.
Ilee manages the front of the house, Michael is the chef and their two daughters, Bella, 14 and Mia, 18, help with the restaurant.
Ilee said when she and her husband decided to go into the restaurant business, they had an agreement, “My agreement with him was, ‘If you start cooking your amazing food for everyone else, you can’t stop cooking it for me.’”
Grace on Main offers food with an Italian touch — including pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches, desserts and more. The food is all made “in house,” Ilee said, from scratch, “nothing comes out of a box.” Currently the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
They offer dine in meals and carry out, along with a weekly meal service. Space was a problem Ilee said as they came out of the pandemic and could start to offer in house dining: the restaurant is small, and social distancing tables made it hard to accommodate diners.
“Now that word is getting out,” Ilee said, “we are starting to see people come in,” and that can lead to wait times. The Mullers are friends with the owners of the Norse Horse bar and Ilee said they could send some diners there to wait until their tables were ready, but added, “Families might not want to wait 45 minutes, and we never want that to happen.”
Which lead to a change that’s in the works.
Ilee said they don’t own the building that Grace on Main is in, they lease it, and the owners of the building have purchased the former Danish Table location. “Knowing our need, and the community’s need, they offered it to us,” she said, “and we will be moving down there.”
A timetable is still in the works — while that location has a brand new kitchen, the Mullers will have to make some modifications to suit their menu like moving the pizza ovens.
“It will take some time,” she said, needing a new inspection, new liquor license, “and all that has to happen, and we’re trying to minimize the amount of time we will have to be closed (to get that done).”
The move will give them more dining space, and they plan to expand their hours and their menu. Ilee explained currently they just didn’t have the storage capacity to do that.
They will continue the pizza, pasta and sandwiches, but also hope to do pop up events, live music, and other things. “We have a lot of ideas of how to bring people in and help them enjoy small towns.”
The restaurant has gotten the “Rural Operator of the Year” award from the Iowa Restaurant Association, “New Business of the Year,” from the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the 2021 Iowa Tourism Award for Outstanding Dining Business, one of two outstanding dining businesses in the state chosen for the award.
Right now they are restarting their meal prep services, offering five meals a week — this week’s offerings include things like creamy Tuscan chicken with chicken, brown rice and broccoli, or turkey meatloaf, with turkey, mashed sweet potatoes and broccoli. The menu is posted on Sunday, and orders will be due on Saturday for pick up the following Saturday or Sunday. Individuals don’t have to buy one of each — they are free to choose which they like, but need to get at least five. The meals are precooked and will last 5-7 days in the refrigerator or can be frozen for up to 30 days. The meals can also be set up family style if desired, and Micheal puts them all together from scratch on a Saturday morning so they will be ready for pick up Saturday or Sundays. Meals can also be modified to allow for dietary restrictions or allergies.
They are currently located at 4234 Main Street in Elk Horn. Those interested in learning more about the meal service, the restaurant menu and more can check out their Facebook page at Grace on Main, or their website at http://www.graceonmainelkhorn.com.