Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit NISHNANET

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by NISHNANET on Thursday, May 20. The Ambassadors learned more about NISHNANET’s goals and expansion with their new 514 Chestnut store.
NISHNANET came to serve the rural Atlantic and Audubon counties in 2018. Since then, NISHNANET has expanded to serve over 300 customers providing them with low cost, high-speed internet, fiber optics, phone service, tech support, and more.
With the opening of their new Customer Service hub at 514 Chestnut Street, NISHNANET will be able to better support their existing customers and non-customers alike by providing internet technology support and high-quality technology retail. Scott Bennett, owner, shared that with this store, the company can answer questions in a detailed way and offer unique support in which when a customer purchases an item, the employee will configure the device and when the customer returns home, the device will work providing one on one customer support.
With NISHNANET’s new walk-in space, the question is raised, “What will be done with their original location at 2 East 6th Street?” Scott explained that with Cass/Atlantic Development’s help, they plan to turn their previous space into a “shared workspace.” A shared workspace allows those that work remotely to have access to a desk, telephone line, fast internet, printer, etc. The spaces can be rented with the purchase of a membership. More details will be released as the space comes together in July.
To keep up with NISHNANET, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nishnanet and be sure to check out the new space located at 514 Chestnut Street.
NISHNANET can also be reached at 712-243-2497.
Ambassador’s Pictured Left to Right: Anne Quist, Angie Bitting, Tori Gibson, Brian Ruge, Jessi Klever, Jen McEntaffer, Dawn Marnin, Chris Bennett, Rich Perry, Dolly Bermann, Paige Bennett, Dr.Keith Leonard, Kathie Hockenberry, Devon Bretey, Bill Saluk, Scott Bennett, Steve Tjepkes, Nedra Perry, Donnie Drennan, Carol Schuler, Alden Harriman, Marcus Daugherty and Kelsey Beschorner.