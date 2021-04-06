ATLANTIC - The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts from the Atlantic units will be out collecting food for their annual Scouting for Food Drive this Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon in Atlantic. Scouting For Food is an annual community service project to help keep the Atlantic Food Pantry full in order to make a difference in the lives of hungry families. Individuals can place the non-perishable food items they want to donate outside their front door on Saturday or watch for Scouts going door to door to collect food or cash donations.
Scouts will also be teaming up with the Friends of the Library Shred Day in the Atlantic library parking lot during the same time, where Scouts will unload the materials to be shredded, and then people can drive forward to drop off their non-perishable food items or cash donations. Individuals do not have to get out of their vehicles.
Any donation is appreciated for the food pantry, but volunteers there do have a list of suggestions that are needed: cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, chicken or beef ramen noodles, Hamburger Helper, cans of beef ravioli or SpaghettO’s, packages of instant sides - such as pasta and sauce or potato, boxes of cereal, Jiffy corn muffin mix, saltine crackers, canned fruit, bar soup, cans of tuna or chicken, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, green beans, peas, toilet paper, creamy peanut butter, quick oats (no milk needed), complete pancake and waffle mix (no milk), waffle syrup, spaghetti and pasta sauce, chili beans, diced tomatoes and cans of sloppy joes or Manwich. Individuals are asked not to donate cake mixes.
The Scouts do their best to cover all areas of town, but if your home is accidently missed you can drop off your food donation at the Atlantic Food Pantry or call Dave Miller, Scoutmaster, at 243-3166 and someone will be happy to stop by to pick up your donation. "Thanks for your support to help those less fortunate!" Scout officials said.