ATLANTIC - A handful of Atlantic High School Students were recognized for their work at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Art Show and two received All-Conference Art Awards.
Winners included:
Isabellah Peterson, first place for "Lady in Green Dress."
Alexis Peterson, second place for "The First Brick."
Honorable mentions include:
Lillian Stuffelbeam for "Self Portrait?"
Kylie Pulido for "Circus"
Jakob Whetstone for "Old Beatle"
Rio Johnson for "Ratatouille"
Chloe Gardner for "Blue Lidded Pot"
Jaret Seufert with two awards for "Grogu" and "Reconstruction"
Isabellah Peterson with four awards for "Fairies Dream," "The New Gatsby," "Buddha" and "St Peter's."
Isabellah Peterson and Jaret Seufert received the All Conference Art Awards.
A virtual version of the art show - including 25 of Atlantic's entries - is available at