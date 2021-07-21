Women Advancing Agriculture
Guthrie County Extension Office will be hosting the next Women Advancing Agriculture in Guthrie County meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Our topic for this meeting is Leadership in Agriculture. Contact Krista at kristad@iastate.edu or call 641-747-2276 with any questions or to register.
Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades Kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering a variety of educational youth day camps this summer. For more information and additional dates visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/guthrie/. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
Raising School Ready Readers
Join us at the Stuart Public Library to learn how to Raise School Ready Readers on Aug. 3, 10, 17, and 24! Can't make every session? Our motto is come as much as you can and miss when you must.
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension is currently co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting in June and ending September, in Adair and Guthrie Counties. This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 p.m. thanks to the Adair& Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office at 641-747-2276!
Recipe from Spend Smart. Eat Smart.
Berry Crisp
Serves 8
Cost/Serving $1.15
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
INGREDIENTS
• 4 cups berries (fresh or frozen)
• 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon white or whole wheat flour
• 1/2 cup oats (old fashioned or quick cooking)
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 cup butter or margarine, cold
• 1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. Thaw berries, if frozen. Do not drain.
3. Mix berries with the 1 tablespoon flour.
4. Grease or spray with nonstick cooking spray the bottom of an 8" round or square pan.
5. Spread berries over bottom of pan.
6. Stir together the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Incorporate the butter or margarine into the flour mixture. Use a fork or your hands to break the butter down into pea-size pieces while pressing it into the flour mixture. It will be easier to spread on the fruit with smaller chunks. Add nuts, if desired.
7. Sprinkle flour mixture evenly over fruit.
8. Bake uncovered for about 25 minutes or until topping is golden and fruit is bubbly.
TIPS
Top with vanilla yogurt.