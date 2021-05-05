A modern-day expedition into western Iowa, the T-Bone Trail Tour will be one of the beefiest missions of the year and The Iowa Gallivant is ready to take it on! Some of Iowa’s greatest communities will be showcased May – August, with Cass County being the first stop this Friday.
“This will be JayJay and The Iowa Gallivant’s second trip to our community and we’re excited to welcome him back and show him even more of the area. The idea of the T-Bone Trail Tour is to showcase what travelers can do outdoors and highlight restaurants serving Iowa raised beef,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
Goodvin will make stops at Schildberg Recreation Area with highlights of walking and biking trails in Atlantic, Baxter Cycle in Marne, Cold Springs Park in Lewis, The Outdoor Classroom in Massena, Lake Anita State Park and end with a steak dinner at the Wiota Steakhouse. He will post videos and blogs of his adventures to his Facebook page, The Iowa Gallivant, and encourages everyone to follow along!
“What if I told you that a juicy steak could be paired with the beautiful Loess Hills, rural roller-coaster like blacktops, vibrant Main Streets, tranquil off the beaten path wonders, historic landmarks unique to Iowa, hundreds of miles of hiking/biking trails and unbelievable lakesides you can’t believe you’ve overlooked before. People have a favorite steak night go-to in Des Moines, Omaha, Kansas City, etc. It’s time to expand that sense of adventure and find another juicy, perfectly cooked beefy masterpiece in western Iowa and experience one of the greatest areas in the world,” JayJay Goodvin, creator of The Iowa Gallivant said.
The next stop on the tour will be a visit to Audubon County on Saturday, May 8. Goodvin will visit a local beef producer, Albert the Bull, T-Bone Trail, a trip to the golf course and to the Nathanial Hamlin Park. He’ll end his visit with a steak dinner at the Barn Burner in Brayton.
For more information about The Iowa Gallivant, visit their website at www.theiowagallivant.com, Facebook, The Iowa Gallivant, or contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017. The T-Bone Trail Tour kicks off this Friday, May 7 in Cass County.