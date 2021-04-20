Container Gardening 101
Join us for Container Gardening 101, an all ages program to create your own container garden to take home! At this event you will also learn about Spend Smart Eat Smart resources to help you feed your family affordable nutritious meals. Registration is required- visit the Guthrie County ISU Extension web page and click on the “Container Gardening 101 Registration” icon for dates and locations, as well as to register.
Blast Off into Future Careers- Guthrie County STEM Fest
Guthrie County STEM Fest will take place Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to noon. This free interactive event will be located in the Panora Square, 115 W Main Street. This festival will be open to all youth and families, grades Kindergarten—Sixth! We are asking all participants in attendance to wear masks when social distancing is not available. We will have hand sanitizer available throughout the event. The registration form for this event can be found at https://bit.ly/3sIwi4E
Preserve the Taste of Summer
ISU Extension & Outreach are offering various opportunities to Preserve the Taste of Summer this spring! Several online sessions lasting one hour long will be given covering topics such as jam and soup making basics, and even how to make pickles and pickled products. Registration is required. A variety of dates and times are offered for these sessions, which can be found along with the registration form at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preserve-taste-summer.