Danyelle Hass-Foresman, a 2017 Atlantic High School Graduate, has joined the Colorado Police Department and will be patrolling on her own starting next month.
Hass-Foresman was an intern at the Atlantic Police Department, starting in 2016 and continued there after graduation in 2017. She helped around the police department doing various tasks and completed many ride alongs with the officers. Atlantic Police Department officers then escorted her on senior night for soccer at Atlantic High School.
Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson said during the internship, Hass-Foresman expressed a desire to work in law enforcement.
Erickson remembers “she was always smiling,” had “good attitude,” and was even considering joining the military.
“Even at the time, she was talking of joining the military, and I told her, I would do that (because) they teach you leadership, responsibility, and that’s what we’re looking for in good officers.”
Hass-Foresman said she has a strong connection with Erickson, and attributes a great deal of her passion and success in her career to Erickson and the other Atlantic Police Officers. She said Erickson took her “under his wing and helped her make choices for after high school and helped her gain confidence in a career path.”
She joined the Army and became a Military Police Officer with Erickson’s influence. She attended Buena Vista University while participating in soccer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and ROTC and graduated in December of 2020. She then used her prior knowledge and experiences with the Atlantic Police Department and the opportunities that followed in the military and college to get an offer to work as a full-time police officer in Colorado. She accepted the job offer in January, and graduated FRCC police academy in Fort Collins, Colo. on May 7. She graduated as the academy class cadet lead Sergeant and the top overall cadet of the academy. In May, she was completing field training, and is set to be patrolling on her own by August 2021.
Hass-Foresman said she has a lot of family and friends from Atlantic that have supported her in this path outside of the Atlantic Police Department including Heather and Seth Foresman, Kim and Dean Foresman, Theresa Hansen, Sally and Gary Richter, Jess and Greg Richter, Vickie Keeney, Jenny and Adam Kite, Shelly and Sean Atkinson, the Frederiksen family, and Heather Kramer.
Erickson is not surprised Hass-Foresman has reached the goal she made back in high school of working in law enforcement.
“She’s got a good head on her shoulders,” he said. “She’s a sharp kid.”