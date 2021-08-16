AUDUBON — Audubon County Economic Development and the city of Audubon are planning Round Table Talks to get input into the future of the city in a variety of areas from Business and Downtown to Entertainment and Festivals, and more.
The talks will be held at the Audubon Recreation Center, 703 Southside Avenue on on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Organizers want the public’s input on the following topics: Business/Downtown; Recreation/Arts/Culture; Transportation/Accessibility; Entertainment/Festivals and Curb Appeal/Aesthetics.
For more information contact the Audubon City Clerk at 712-563-3269 or the Audubon County Economic Development at 712-563-2742. Organizers hope area residents will come out, support the community and give input into what they would like to see happen in Audubon.