Craig Alan Becker Selected to Hawkeye 10 Character Award Team

In an effort to recognize area students who have exemplified outstanding character, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference Character Award. Selection of this award was based on the “Six Pillars of Character” as defined by “The Institute of Character Development.” The “Six Pillars of Character” are Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship It was not necessary for all nominees to excel in all the specified evaluation categories because not all have been presented with the same challenges to demonstrate their character.
Each Hawkeye Ten Conference School selected their senior “Character Award” recipient by nominations from the faculty and then determining the award winner by local decision. Atlantic High School senior, Craig Alan Becker, was recognized as the recipient of the Hawkeye 10 Conference Character Award. Craig Alan plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to study Exercise Science and run track.
A special awards banquet to recognize the Character Award recipients was held in conjunction with the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic Team banquet on Wednesday, April 7, at the Cass County Community Center. The master of ceremonies for this prestigious event was Scott Frohlich, President of the Hawkeye Ten Board of Control.