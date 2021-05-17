Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon -6 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 8 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Max of 5 children at a time in childwatch
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday - Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
Saturday No Childwatch
Beginning June 1 summer hours for childwatch. No evening childwatch.
Mask Usage Policy
Starting Saturday May 1, the YMCA board will lift the mask mandate for using the facility however we encourage everyone to social distance and if that is not possible to consider wearing a mask. We have a wide range of clientele and ask that you respect the rights, wishes, and comfort level of those around you, as they do the same for you. The exception to this is that the TLC Childcare, Jack and Jill Preschool, and the Ann Wickman Center will continue their mask policy in those programs through May 28 (the last day of school). After that time, masks will not be mandated for those programs.
You can see the full policy on our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
YMCA Closed for Memorial Day
The YMCA will be closed on Monday, May 31 in honor of Memorial Day. Summer hours will begin on Tuesday, June 1.
TLC Childcare Registration
TLC Before and After School Age Childcare is now taking registrations for the upcoming 20-21 school year. Stop by the Y to get your child’s packet and get them signed up. Program runs Monday – Friday 6 a.m.-school start time; after school until 6:00pm. We also offer late starts, early outs, snow days and no school days care. Contact Michelle at 712-243-3934 or email her at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com with any questions.
Summer Yers registration
Summer Yers registration papers are available at the front desk. Childcare is for kids starting junior kindergarten/kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade. Children must be 5 years old, on or before May 1 of the same year, and attending Kindergarten, and not older the completion of fifth grade. Registration opens May 10. The program will run June 7 – Aug. 13. There will be no school age care May 31-June 4. Any questions contact Michelle Heath at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com or Veronica McKee at vmckee@nishnavalleyymca.com or call them at 712-243-3934.
Summer Group Swim Lessons
Preschool Age (3-5 yrs old)
When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1
Times: 9:00-9:30 a.m.; 5:15-5:45 p.m.
Choose either a.m. or p.m. session
Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members
Maximum of eight kids per session
School Age (5 yrs old and older)
When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1
Times: 9:45-10:15 a.m.; 10:30-11 a.m.; 6-6:30 p.m.
Choose only one of the sessions
Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members
Maximum of 10 kids per session
Summer Park & Rec Tennis
June 7-July 1
Who: Kindergarten - Eighth Grade (current 20-21 grade); Flyer has days and times for different age groups
Fee: $25 (first child)/$20 (additional children); Price includes t-shirt
Deadline: May 31 ($5 late fee after); No registrations after June 11th
Where: Washington Courts
Instructor: Head HS Coach Mike McDermott
YMCA Golf Tournament
Open 4 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament
Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Saturday, June 26
Shotgun Start at 9 a.m.
Entry Fee: $160 per team
(Fee Includes one Mulligan per person)
Contact Jackie Sampson @ 712-250-0025 with any questions.
Register your team at the Y or with Michelle or Jackie.
Jack and Jill Preschool Registration
Registration for 3 and 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com