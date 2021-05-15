AMU Awards Powerline Scholarship to AHS Student

Officials with Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) announce they have awarded a $3,000 Powerline Scholarship to Gunner Kirchhoff, son of Corey and Laura Kirchhoff of Atlantic. He will be graduating from Atlantic High School in May, and has been accepted at Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) in Sheldon, in their Powerline Technology program.
The purpose of the program is to provide training for students interested in becoming line workers in the electric power industry. The NCC program has produced highly qualified graduates, who finish their “educations” through apprenticeship within the industry. AMU currently employs nine Certified Line Workers.
The electric utility industry is facing shortages of skilled workers of various kinds, including line workers. AMU’s challenge is to identify workers who want to work in this challenging and rewarding field. The AMU Powerline Scholarship is available to students whose families are customers of AMU.
Students or parents interested in learning more about the AMU Powerline Scholarship should contact the AMU Business Office, or the AHS guidance counselors.