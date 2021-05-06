The Cass/Audubon Family Treatment Court (FTC) is one of 12 specialty courts operating in Iowa using proven, best practice interventions to help families that have a Child in Need of Assistance (CINA) case in juvenile court because one or both parents are dealing with a substance use disorder. CINA cases most typically involve abused, abandoned, or neglected children, and sometimes lead to termination of parental rights.
FTC is an alternative approach for families dealing with a substance use disorder. The Cass/Audubon FTC uses a multi-disciplinary team designed to support families as the parents move through treatment and their case moves through juvenile court. Parents work with a variety of providers to help rebuild or maintain their relationship with their children.
The Cass/Audubon FTC uses a five step program with team members supporting the parent from step 1, “Getting Started/Staying Sober,” through to step 5, “Being Self-Sufficient,” at graduation from the program. Support is provided to the parents during each step to encourage and promote healthy sober living.
Families are encouraged to participate in healthy family activities outside of the courtroom and to identify informal supports which will be there for the families when needed. The team promotes these goals by hosting family events, providing encouragement and accountability, and directing parents to supports within the local community.
The Cass/Audubon FTC is grateful for a grant from Boost4Families (B4F) and Community Partnership for Protecting Children (CPPC) to support the family events and activities. While donations and support from local individuals and providers is needed and greatly appreciated, the grant funding provided by B4F and CPPC is essential to the success of the program. FTC team members continue to look for additional grants and funding to support parents and families.
District Associate Judge Jennifer Bahr serves as the judge of the Cass/Audubon FTC. Judge Bahr gained experience as a defense attorney for parents in juvenile court and as a prosecutor in juvenile court before she was appointed to the bench.
"STEPS utilizes a team of professionals from multiple disciplines including substance abuse counsellors, mental health providers, the Department of Human Services, attorneys, school employees, and others who provide oversight through a combination of accountability and treatment to support the participants,” Judge Bahr said. “The mission of Cass/Audubon Family Treatment Court’s STEPS program is, through a collaborative effort, to ensure children have a safe and nurturing environment by focusing on healthy, sober parents. Helping participants find long-term recovery to change lives for the better and reunify with their children is extremely rewarding for all involved."