Graduating seniors in Cass County who plan to attend Iowa State University are reminded that applications for the Cass County-ISU Scholarship will be accepted through April 10. This scholarship of $1,000 is awarded annually to one high school graduating senior who either resides in Cass County or is graduating from one of the high schools in Cass County.
The Cass County ISU Scholarship was created in 1982. Funding for the scholarship was by contributions from Iowa State Alumni residing in Cass County. Fund drives were held annually while scholarships were awarded each year from the beginning. Additional funds were added in 2010 when the family of Wayne Rodgers, an Iowa State University Alumnus, transferred his memorial fund to the Alumni Scholarship Fund. All of the funds for this scholarship are invested in the Iowa State University Foundation.
Applicants must be in the upper one third of their class and have been accepted for enrollment in Iowa State University. Selection of recipients for this scholarship is based on scholarship record,ACT test scores, difficulty of curriculum, school, church and community activities with emphasis on leadership} essay on career plans and financial need. A committee of ISU Alumni select each year’s recipient.
Applications for this scholarship may be obtained from high school counselors in each of the Cass County High Schools. Completed applications for the scholarship are to be submitted electronically by April 10t of each year to Jill Euken (jilleuken54@gmail.com).