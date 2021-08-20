“Breakfast with the Birds” Program
Spend the morning learning about Raptors with the two following programs!
The Cass County Conservation Board is sponsoring a “Breakfast with the Birds” Program! The program will be held at Sunnyside Park, Camblin’s Addition Shelter in Atlantic, on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. Free will donation for a light breakfast. Cassie Wendl, will show and discuss live birds!
Raptor Identification Program
Join Cass County Conservation Board for a program about different raptors (birds of prey) and tips about how to increase your birding knowledge. Bring along your own pair of binoculars or some will be provided! The Raptor Identification program will be held after Breakfast with the Birds at 10 a.m. in the Camblins Addition Shelter in Sunnyside Park- Atlantic on Saturday Aug. 21.
Funding for this program is provided by the Resource Enhancement and Protection – Conservation Education Program (REAP – CEP). This workshop will be conducted by Kelly McKay (BioEco Research and Monitoring Center), with assistance from Mark Roberts (Clinton County Conservation) and Brian Ritter (Nahant Marsh Education Center).
This program is the third of our "Building a Better Birder Workshop Series" and are brought to Cass County Conservation Board through the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP-CEP) grant.
Pre-Registration is appreciated. Call 769-2372 or email to sign up lkanning@casscoia.us Of course this qualifies for our 120hrs Outdoor Challenge don’t forget to use #120hrsCassCoIA as a hashtag for your adventures.