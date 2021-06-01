Four farmers markets are opening across Cass County in June: Atlantic Farmers Market, Anita Farmers Market, Lewis Farmers Market, and Produce in the Park. The Cass County farmers markets offer a range of locations, days, and times to accommodate shoppers from across the county.
Cass County Summer Farmers Markets and Highlights
Atlantic Farmers Market:
Location: Farm Bureau (1501 East 7th Street, Atlantic)
Times: Saturdays 9 a.m.- noon
Facebook @AtlanticFarmersMarket
Dates: June – August
Highlights: Join local farmers to purchase your locally grown, fresh vegetables including hydroponic tomatoes. Vegetables are picked and offered for sale as they are ready in the fields. Also available is honey, pollen, popcorn, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, dressings, BBQ sauces, salsa and so much more.
Anita Farmers Market:
Location: Bandshell Park on Main Street in Anita
Times: Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Facebook Anita Farmers Market
Dates: June – August
Highlights: Visit various farmers in the shade to purchase fresh, locally grown vegetables. Vegetables available include everything from asparagus to zucchini when they are ripe and ready to pick. The vendors will offer a variety of additional products including, honey, farm-fresh eggs, Lion’s club nuts,
fresh baked goodies, popcorn, jellies, sauces, salsa, hand-crafted items, and metal yard art.
Lewis Farmers Market:
Location: 3HO (201 First St., Lewis)
Times: Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Facebook Hilltop Creations
Dates: June – September
Highlights: Fresh produce, baked treats, crafts, and pallet wood creations.
Produce in the Park:
Location: Atlantic City Park (10 W 7th St., Atlantic, IA 50022)
Times: Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Website: www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com
Facebook @ProduceInThePark
Dates: June – September
Highlights: Produce in the Park offers fresh, local produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, honey, meat, soaps, additional craft items, and dinner on site. Produce in the Park offers live music and will feature community organizations in summer 2021.
“It is our hope that by highlighting community organizations
this summer, people in the area will discover groups they want to get involved with,” commented Produce in the Park Board Member, and Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Smith.
More About Cass County Local Food Policy Council
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.
The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is a Cass County Government advisory body that promotes local foods and food access. The Council facilitates networking among people and groups who are involved in all aspects of the local food system—from growing and processing, to selling and eating.
In its work, the Council gathers information about local food-related needs and considers what might be done to make sure everyone in Cass County has access to healthy food. The Council then makes recommendations and supports organizations working toward that goal.
To learn more about the Council, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or (712) 249-5870. The next Council meeting is July 13. Meetings are open to the public.