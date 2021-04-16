Dennis Sasse was elected department commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW).
He has been a member of the SUVCW for 23 years. During that time, he has been a member of three camps; Dodge Camp, Mills Camp and now Kinsman Camp in Atlantic. He served seven years as Department Chaplain prior to this and has served as commander and Chaplain on the camp level.
The SUVCW was organized in 1881 as a branch of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic). This encampment was the 138th since the department was formed.
Before the demise of the G.A.R. in 1955, the SUVCW was named sole heir and spokesman of the G.A.R. Also the same year, the SUVCW was granted a federal charter.
The SUVCW strives to honor the memory of the Union soldier by protecting and repairing their memorials and monuments. Other activities of the group include school and public programs, participating in parades, dedications of Civil War memorials, and cleaning, repair and sometimes replacing headstones of Civil War veterans.