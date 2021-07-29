The Atlantic Elks Club will offer bingo on July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1 during the Cass County Fair in the commercial buildings from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a cost per bingo card, and prize money will be awarded. Instructions will be given prior to each game.
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 99°
- Heat Index: 99°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 86°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:12:32 AM
- Sunset: 08:40:16 PM
- Dew Point: 79°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Southern Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 99°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 102°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 106°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 104°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 66% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 105°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 105°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 103°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 102°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 100°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
