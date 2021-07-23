Friday, July 23
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 24
Movies at the Lake Anita Campground area - movies start at dusk- bring a lawn or blankets - free popcorn available at the popcorn shed- Movie is "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Atlantic Farmers Market at 1501 East Seventh Street in Atlantic (Farm Bureau Building), 9 a.m. to noon. Open through August
Monday, July 26
Second Hand Rose Shop open at Heritage House, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Anita Farmers Market held every Tuesday in the Bandshell Park, 4:30 to 6;30 p.m. Held through Aug. 31
Lewis Farmers Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 3HO formerly the Lewis Elementary (201 1st St.) in Lewis through September. Facebook: Hilltop Creations.
Wednesday, July 28
Atlantic Elks Bingo at the Atlantic Elks Lodge (411 Walnut Street in Atlantic)- doors open at 6 p.m.- games start at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Audubon’s Farmers Market will be held every Thursday through October from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at John James Audubon Square. No fee, just show up a little early for set up. Contact Cathy Lange with any questions: 712-304-0628.
Music in the Park will be held every Thursday in June & July, weather pending at 7 p.m. a John James Audubon Square. Performing: Girls Next Door
Produce in the Park every Thursday through September in the Atlantic City Park, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Saturday, July 31
Movies at the Lake Anita Campground area - movies start at dusk- bring a lawn or blankets - free popcorn available at the popcorn shed- Movie is "Field of Dreams."
