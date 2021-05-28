On The Road With The Everharts

Illness when you are young seems so incredibly difficult, mostly it keeps you from doing whatever it is you want to do. BUT, when you are older it becomes even more difficult to deal with. Anyone over the age of 60 reading this must also realize, especially if they have been the unfortunate one to have an illness in our older years, how absolutely difficult it is to deal with, At the same time I say this, it is also kind of neat to be older, simply because 'time' does not treat us the same as when we are young. Being young is hurry hurry hurry, no matter what it is. Being older is take a little more time. Enjoy the winter believe it or not, we sure have, especially watching the deer out in the snow seeking nourishment and the winter birds doing their routines as well. What's really neat is to see the sun start to creep slowly along to visit us, and at last TRA-DA leaves are forming on trees. Birds are visiting Sheila's feeder stations like crazy. Hummingbirds, orioles, two kinds of woodpeckers, a rather strange white crown sparrow, bluejay, gold finch, cardinal, grosbeak, red wing blackbird, cowbird, wren, mourning dove, robin, tons of them, and even a few that visit but not for long. Eagles are nesting just to the south of us, and a kestrel is nesting in one of Sheila's beautiful pine trees. That in itself is a kind of beautiful experience for an older person who hasn't been that involved with bird life. Just taking a drive is a nice way to spend a few hours. The parks in Iowa are shaping up really nice and they too have a high 'nature' system working. Spring is slowing passing into summer, and lots of folks have their gardens planted with lots of the early birds already getting some nice fresh lettuce for a delicious salad. Farmers have their corn and beans planted, some a bit early, BUT at the price of corn today, this is going to be a profitable year, barring any unfortunate weather difficulties. And of course the only other unlikable visitor that has made this seem so much more valuable to an older person. Virus! This is one of the strangest tragedies America has ever experienced. So much incredible negativity everywhere. Better to be kind, hold the sharp words, keep a smile if at all possible, and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. His teaching has always been truthful and honest. Somewhere, somehow He will find a way for all of us out of this terrible situation we are in. I trust him and hope you do to!
Jeff
