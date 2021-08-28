AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School Board is looking at making changes to it’s revenue purpose statement, and will hold a special school election on Sept. 14 to ask voters to approve it.
A revenue purpose statement is a ballot measure describing how school districts can spend the one cent sales tax (SAVE) funds that the State of Iowa has dedicated to public schools.
After bids for a project that would update and remodel the district’s middle and high school building came in considerably higher than estimated, Audubon Community School officials have had to take another look at what they wanted to do, how much that might cost, and how they could pay any additional cost.
In March of 2020 the district approved a $7.5 million bond referendum for the project, but in January, the board rejected bids when they came in $4 million higher than the estimated costs. Since then district officials have been working to change the project to bring down costs.
District officials said they would not be asking district residents for more tax dollars when a bond to pay for the work was passed — but would use other sources — like one cent sales tax dollars — to fill in as needed, which lead to needed changes in the revenue purpose statement, for example, the current revenue purpose statement expires in 2031, and Trager said if the district planned to borrow against those sales tax dollars, they would have to extend that date to 2052.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and will include a question asking if appointed school board member Anne Miller should continue to serve the vacancy term through 2023.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polling sites are the Audubon Agri-Hall, 400 North Division Street West (Audubon and Guthrie County eligible voters in the Audubon School District); the Bayard Community Building, 301 Third Street, Bayard (for Audubon County voters in the Coon Rapids Bayard School District) and the Irwin Community Building, 504 Ann Street, Irwin (for Audubon County eligible voters in the IKM-Manning School District).
Audubon County election officials remind voters to bring a current form of ID to the polls.