Those who are interested in "Early Crimes and Violence in Cass County" should plan to attend the next meeting of the Cass County Genealogical Society. They will meet Thursday, July 22 at the Atlantic Library, 1 p.m.
Dana Kunze will give the program. Kunze has long studied the history of Cass County. He has been involved for many years with the Cass County Museum, in Griswold and the George B. Hitchcock House and the Ferry House in Lewis. He is a graduate of Iowa State and has provided many interesting programs in the Cass County area.