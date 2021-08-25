Officials with the Ann Wickman Development Center are holding their annual Mum fund-raiser this week, selling two gallon mums from Canoyer’s Greenhouse in Griswold for $22 each. Orders will be taken through the day on May 27 (Friday), and orders can be made by calling the center at 712-243-2553. Proceeds go towards supplies and materials for the center.
Officials with TS Bank donated $1,500 to purchase mums to be delivered to their clients and community members, and officials at the center are challenging other businesses to do the same. Business officials can call the center if they are interested in this challenge.
Wickman Center Director Dianna Williams said the center is a non-profit organization, and “all donations and contributions that are given to the facility are very helpful with supplies and materials.”
‘This (fund-raiser) helps support the community, and also helps support these families that are working throughout the community,” Williams said.