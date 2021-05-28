The Atlantic Lions are partnering with Atlantic Parks and Recreation and Hy-Vee in a recycling program offered by TREX, a company dedicated to the recycling of plastic to make Earth-friendly high-performance composite outdoor decking, railing and furniture. If we collect a minimum of 500 pounds of plastic refuse in a six-month span (the equivalent of about 40,500 plastic bags), TREX will donate a high-composite bench to the community.
The goal sounds daunting but plastic bags are not the only items that will be accepted during the recycling challenge. Grocery bags, bread bags, case overwrap, pallet wrap, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice and salt bags, packaging air pillows and bubble wrap, cereal box liners, plastic shipping envelopes,- and all other forms of re-closable bags and Ziplocs will be counted towards our end-goal. The only stipulation is that the plastic must be clean, dry and free of any food residue.
Individuals can help with the challenge by saving their plastic bags and taking them to: the Parks and Recreation building on Sunnyside Lane, HyVee, the YMCA and other locations to be announced.
Retailers can help with the challenge by placing a recycle bin near their front door and contacting us for pick up. The Lions will provide signage as well as a collection bin as long as we have supply.