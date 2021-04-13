The pubic is invited to visit The Armory at 201 Poplar Street in Atlantic on Sunday, April 18, anytime between 1:30-4 p.m. This is not the usual sit-down program but a come-and-go visit including the Drill Floor.
Numerous military footlockers are usually on display in the Military Museum but only a limited amount of contents can be displayed. Two of the footlockers have been chosen for display on the Drill Floor where uniforms, medals, and equipment can be laid out on tables. The quantity and variety of items held by those trunks is amazing.
Family members of Ray Underwood and Ralph Fritz donated these artifacts to be preserved. Underwood was in the Army 1955 to 1953 and taught engineering to soldiers at Ft. Leonard Wood. Fritz was a WWI participant serving in Germany, France and Luxembourg. Quotes from letters to home are included.
The Military Library will be open be to show off many new shelves and to check out books. The Military Museum special feature is a display of hats. Atlantic History Center will also be available.
Many people have been asking about the Drill Floor. How is it being used? What are plans for the future? Currently it is not in an attractive state and is being used for storage. Go up the outside steps to the original front door of The Armory and stroll around the Drill Floor. Take a look at conditions and share ideas for future use.
It is time to open the doors with a huge space for distancing and limited attendance at any one time. Please wear a mask.
For more information see ariseAtlantic.org or Facebook: Rock Island Society Enterprise or call 243-5445. Also find the YouTube link to view last month’s program A Tour of the Armory.