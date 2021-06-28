AUDUBON - Fireworks won't be going off in Audubon County this year, due to a burn ban which went into place on Wednesday, June 23.
Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen said all personal fireworks are included on the burn ban due to the high risk for fires compounded by the area's low levels of water. The ban includes all personal fireworks, from aerials to sparklers.
City Clerk Joe Foran said the combination of the risk of fire and then the lack of water could create "the perfect storm." Fireworks could cause a fire requiring water which is already in short supply. A large fire, like one the city had on a previous Fourth of July, could seriously deplete the available water, leading to more restrictions.
Organized fireworks displays, like the Exira Fourth of July display are not included in the burn ban because they are put on by the fire department.