Members of the Berry Family will hold their 104th family reunion on Aug. 15 at the Central Church of Christ Fellowship Hall.
"We will be meeting this year at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold in the fellowship hall," organizers said. "The official address of the church is 51 Harrison St., but it is located on the corner of First and Madison Streets in Griswold. (Two blocks south of the school, or one block east and four blocks north of the Casey's (which is at the intersection of highways 48 and 92.)
The potluck dinner will be held at 12:30 p.m.
"Bring your own table service," organizers said. "Doug Travis will not be providing ice cream this year, as he has discontinued that business."
"As you all know, we had to miss this reunion last year due to COVID-19, so this year we really have lots of memories that have passed and lots to share," organizers said. "As usual we hope to have fun and to get up to date on everyone's family activities. If you are unable to attend, please send family news, births/deaths, and all address changes."
Jim Berry is the president, Barb Weirich is the vice president, and Marlys Berry is the secretary/treasurer. Marlys can be reach by mail at 65111 600th Street, Lewis, Iowa 51544, by phone at (712) 769-2295 or by email at arbie@netins.net .