Police Reports

Cass County Sheriff
Accident
On June 12, at approximately 7:44 p.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on Interstate 80 at the 65 mile marker. Alexandrea McAfee, of Anita, driving a 2015 Ford Fusion, was traveling westbound when she swerved to miss another vehicle entering her lane. McAfee lost control and entered the north ditch. No injuries were reported.
Arrests
On June 15, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Harold Eilts, 39, of Massena, on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Eilts was transported to Cass County Jail and is currently being held on $2,000 bond.
On June 16, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Oral Rossell, 50, of Lewis on a Boulder County Colorado warrant for bond revocation. Rossell was transported to Cass County Jail where he is being held without bond and awaiting transport by Colorado authorities.