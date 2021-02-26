Each of the three Cass County school districts received a supplemental distribution of school supplies from the Cass County Democratic Party.
"Some very generous monetary donations came into our office after the autumn drive was over. It was decided to wait to distribute them until the second semester to fill in any gaps that students might have in their supplies," Cass County Democratic Party Chair Sherry Toelle explained.
Toelle went on to state that the annual school supply drive would be held from mid-July to mid-August so that Cass County children would be able to start the new school year with new supplies. "This is something we do every year and it is great to see how the community supports the cause."