MANNING - The IKM-Manning School District hopes to be holding a vote on a $19.9 million bond in September after a previous bond vote failed last year.
District officials posted a message on social media about the upcoming bond vote.
At a recent meeting, officials said, "the IKM-Manning School Board unanimously approved petition language that would call for a bond vote. If enough signatures are gathered, the vote would take place Tuesday, Sept. 14. In the petition, the dollar amount was set at $19,950,000. While that number is larger than the bond vote from a year ago, the board made clear that the cost to taxpayers would remain the same. In fact, the higher bond amount is due to lower interest rates available to the school district at this time compared to last year."
“IKM-Manning,” officials said, “would benefit from the lower interest rates, allowing the district to address more of its facility needs with no increase in the taxpayer impact. Our community is simply getting more bang for its buck. Currently, a petition is circulating to gather the signatures needed to put the bond issue on the ballot. After that, the board could place the question on the ballot for Sept. 14."
The bond referendum would have paid for an addition and upgrade, to create a K-12 center in Manning.