The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) awarded $40,000 to five Main Street programs around the state. The grants will benefit business development and expansion projects in the Main Street districts of Avoca, Dubuque, Marion, Mount Vernon and Woodbine.
The grants are administered through IEDA’s Iowa Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa programs. The funding will assist with business expansion projects for Avoca Flower Shop in Avoca, Midwest Girl in Dubuque, The Grill Works in Marion, Bauman’s Clothing in Mount Vernon, and the Stitchin’ Tree in Woodbine. All five businesses will advance to the state Open 4 Business contest that will be held in Iowa City on Aug. 2 for the chance to win an additional $20,000. Seventeen businesses located in Main Street districts from across the state competed in the first round of competition by submitting an application and video outlining their business expansion plans to a panel of judges to earn the chance to advance to the state contest. The goal of the program is to support the economic vitality and business development efforts in Iowa’s Main Street districts.
“Main Street Open 4 Business has never had such powerful meaning as it does this year as business recover from a global pandemic filled with economic uncertainty and numerous small business challenges,” commented Main Street Iowa Business Specialist Robin Bostrom. “Each of this year’s applicants are demonstrating inspiring examples of small businesses innovating, embracing new business models, and working to expand their operations to remain profitable and support their local communities.”
The Challenge Grant program is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. Since the first appropriation in 2002, approximately $7 million in state and federal funds has leveraged over $37 million in private reinvestment in 115 projects in 55 Main Street Iowa commercial districts across the state.
For more information about the Main Street Iowa Open 4 Business Grant program, contact Robin Bostrom, Business Specialist, Main Street Iowa, at 515.348.6176 or robin.bostrom@iowaeda.com .