St. Patrick's Day Masonic Scholarship Fund-raiser Meal, sponsored by Pymosa Lodge #271, will be held on March 17 with a drive through format at the Masonic Lodge, located at 1010 SW Seventh Street in Atlantic (former Villa Dance building). The meal, which includes Beef Stew and Irish Soda Bread, will be given out from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (or while supplies last). The cost is free will donation.
Atlantic, IA
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Highest winds mainly west of I-35. * WHERE...Southern and Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With these windy conditions and relative humidity falling below 35% this afternoon, there will be elevated fire danger across portions of central and southern Iowa and along and west of I-35. Burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Weather Alert
...Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Expected over Southwest Iowa into this Afternoon... .Very windy and warm conditions along with low humidity and dry grasses and other fuels will produce extreme fire weather conditions over southwest Iowa late this morning and into the afternoon hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS.... * Relative Humidity...As low as 26 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start this afternoon may spread rapidly and become uncontrollable. * TIMING...Late this morning through this afternoon * WIND...South winds becoming southwest averaging between 25 and 35 mph and gusting up to around 50 mph at times. * FUEL...Grasslands and any lingering crops debris are dry and able to burn easily. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
