St. Patrick's Day Masonic Scholarship Fund-raiser Meal, sponsored by Pymosa Lodge #271, will be held on March 17 with a drive through format at the Masonic Lodge, located at 1010 SW Seventh Street in Atlantic (former Villa Dance building). The meal, which includes Beef Stew and Irish Soda Bread, will be given out from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (or while supplies last). The cost is free will donation.

