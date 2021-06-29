AUDUBON — End of the Year financials and an update on the school renovation project will be on the agenda for discussion when the Audubon School Board holds a special end of the year meeting on Wednesday, June 30, in the boardroom of the high school at 7:30 p.m.
Action items include end of the fiscal year expenditures; an elementary classroom project and personnel.
A project update is expected as part of the communications and updates portion of the meeting.
The board will begin the new fiscal year with a new secretary, as longtime board secretary, John Roberts has resigned. The new secretary will be Natalie Lange, the school business office manager.
The board’s next regular meeting is Monday, July 19 in the boardroom of the high school. That meeting will begin at 7 p.m.