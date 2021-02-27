Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPAs have released an audit report on Zion Recovery Services, Inc., including its affiliate, Atlantic.
The auditors reported that the Agency had revenues of$4,708,900 for the year ended June 30,.2020. The revenues included $2-,089,900 fromthe Iowa Department of Public Health and $2,411,700 from clients' fees.
Expenses for the Agency's operations totaled $4,776,100, ofwhich $4,189,400 were for program services and $586,700 were for management and general. A copy of the audit report will soon be available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and the Zion Recovery Services, Inc.