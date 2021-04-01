Atlantic Fire was called out to a barn fire at 54166 598th Street, north of Marne, on Thursday around 10:15 a.m. Along with Marne Fire, the department had been called out for a group of small grass fires earlier in the morning. Officials announced the fire was out around 11 a.m. and said firefighters were returning to the station.
