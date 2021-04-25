Runk Wood doesn’t think he is a hero despite the fact that he saved two lives Tuesday, pulling them from a burning car.
“I’ve had calls, text messages, Facebook messages, a lot of people have called me, and called me a hero.” People even recognized him when he stopped at a convenience store, but he still says, “I’m not a hero, I was driving and came upon the accident and I made the decision to try to help in any way I could.”
Wood, a certified crane operator for Cramer and Associates out of Grimes, was on his way to work in Lincoln from his home in Avoca when he came upon the accident.
At first he wasn’t sure what it was — it looked like a small ball of flames, but it was getting bigger and bigger.
A car had been stopped in the middle of Interstate 80 near McPherson Avenue and had been struck by a truck. The car crossed traffic lanes and struck a metal barricade where it caught on fire trapping the occupants inside.
Wood could see that others were just driving past without helping, and he knew he had to stop.
“I wasn’t worried about me, there were people in there, I wasn’t going to stand by and let them burn up in that car,” he said.
“I could hear the lady screaming. I went for it. I didn’t think about it,” he said, adding “The car was pretty well engulfed in flames by then.”
Wood first opened the driver’s door, the door handle was hot enough to leave blisters on his hands. The fire was coming over the top of the back seat, the woman’s jacket was starting to burn.
He couldn’t understand what she was saying, but she wouldn’t get out of the car, so he grabbed her by the coat, what was left of it, and took her about 20 feet from the burning car.
Another woman had come across the road to help, but Wood said the driver kept pointing at the car, and saying something.
“She’s trying to tell me there is someone in that car,” Wood said, and he was afraid it was a baby in a car seat.
The fire had spread, and was coming between the seats, he pulled his hoodie up over his head for a little protection.
“I went back to the car and that’s when I found the second occupant in the passenger seat, lying over the console of the car,” he said. The passenger’s hair was catching on fire, and Wood grabbed her by the arms and pulled her out as well, ducking his head to the side to avoid flames. The passenger wasn’t conscious at first, but after he put her down by the other woman, her eyes fluttered, and she started to wake up and the two women started talking together.
He said he’s not used to all the publicity. “I’m the quiet guy, all this publicity, that’s not me. I’m the quiet guy who stands at the back of the back, I don’t need recognition for what I did.”
He said he did what he did because, that was how he was raised. He said when he was younger his father never hesitated to stop to help someone on the side of the road. That morning, “to see all those cars just going by — and I didn’t see any brake lights — it just tears at my heart.”
He hoped others wouldn’t just drive by, “You could at least stop and see what’s going on, make sure that everyone is okay. It’s always going to be someone’s mother, father, brother, sister.”
Wood says he’d do it again, tomorrow.
“If I had it to do over, I’d do it, I wouldn’t think twice about it.”