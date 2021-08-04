The Atlantic Fire Department received a donation from the local Modern Woodmen representative, David Schwab, to purchase new hoses. A total of 25 new sections of hose were purchased. The hose sections are 50 feet in length and 1 1/2 in diameter. This size of hose is used primarily for interior structure fires. Modern Woodmen donated $2,800 for the purchase. Shown in the picture accepting the check are: Jim Shannon, Tim Cappel, Russell Peck, Mark McNees, Bob Reynolds, Cole Lowary, Alex Smith, Brent Marnin, Jake Vetter, Modern Woodmen representative, David Schwab, Marty Peteresen, Jeremy Sandbothe, Wayne Brosam, Tom Cappel, Mitch Peerbolte, Shawn Macha, Paul Wood, Shawn Page, ReAnn Cappel, Chris Towne and John Johnson.

Trending Food Videos