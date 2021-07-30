Farm Bureau Tractor Simulator Coming to Cass County

Cass County Farm Bureau has partnered with Guthrie County Farm Bureau, Adair County Farm Bureau, and Audubon County Farm Bureau to provide a neat opportunity for kids and adults to get a real-life feeling of sitting in a tractor cab and virtually completing field work. The Tractor Cab Simulator Project was complete earlier this year, and ready to make its debut in Cass County on Aug. 1 at the Cass County Fair!
The cab is a modern-day John Deere JD 6175 M cab, with a seat, steering wheel, foot pedals, and controls. The “windshield” are computer screens to complete the virtual tasks and replicate the field work. The cab offers the opportunity to give southwest Iowa residents and visitors the experience performing field operations with the help of a tractor with enhanced technology. Local farmers and staff will accompany the simulator at events, which allows event-goers to ask questions and gather real life experience from the cab and the conversations with the farmers.
Cass County Farm Bureau will be making the first debut of the Tractor Simulator at the 2021 Cass County Fair, on Sunday Aug. 1 from 3-7 p.m.
Farm Bureau Board Members and staff are excited to bring the tractor simulator to the Cass County Fair.
“The simulator provides the chance for people of all ages to climb into the cab of a tractor and experience what it is like for a farmer. The software we installed allows participants to spend a few minutes disking,” explains County President, Shane DeBord. As one of the Farm Bureau representatives who has worked on this project, he explains that it provides a fun setting where non-farmers can develop a better understanding of the work farmers do to produce food and fuel. “If you happen to put the virtual disk through the fence, luckily you won’t have to experience fence building, as the program makes the automatic repairs,” jokes DeBord. Come on out and check it out for yourself!
Other Fair events going on during the Sunday, Aug. 1, 3 -7 p.m. timeframe are the Pedal Tractor Pull beginning at 2:30 p.m., Farm Bureau Member Appreciation Event 5-7 p.m., Cow-Calf/Feeder Calf Show at 5:30 p.m., Horse Fun Show at 6:30 p.m. and Golf Cart Races begin at 7 p.m.
Cass County Farm Bureau invites you to come out to enjoy all the fair has to offer and to check out the Tractor Simulator on Sunday, Aug. 1, 3-7 p.m.!