News from the Nishna Valley Family YMCA

An open house for Chelsie Huddleson was held on Thursday to thank her for her 10 years of service at the YMCA, including her time as aquatic director.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building and Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday noon -5 p.m.

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Max of five children at a time in childwatch

Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.

Weekend No Childwatch

New Aquatics/Programs Director

The YMCA is excited to announce that we have hired Kyle Welter as our new Aquatics/Programs Director. Kyle is currently the Deputy Director at the Atlantic Park and Recreation Department. Kyle is already a Certified Pool Operator and has an Associates Degree in Management/Human Resources. Kyle will begin his duties at the YMCA on June 1st. We thank you for your patience as we make this staffing transition and Kyle begins to learn his new role here with the YMCA family. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to give Dan a call.

Summer Yers

Summer Yers registration papers are available at the front desk. Childcare is for kids starting JK/kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade. Children must be 5 years old, on or before May 1 of the same year, and attending Kindergarten, and not older the completion of fifth grade. The program will run June 7 – Aug. 13. There will be no school age care May 31-June 4. All paper work and schedules are due by Wednesday the week before attending. Any questions contact Michelle Heath at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com or Veronica McKee at vmckee@nishnavalleyymca.com or call them at 712-243-3934.

Summer Group Swim Lessons

Preschool Age (3-5 yrs old)

When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1

Times: 9-9:30 a.m. - 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Choose either a.m. or p.m. session

Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members

Maximum of eight kids per session

School Age (5 yrs old and older)

When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1

Times: 9:45-10:15 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m.

Choose only one of the sessions

Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members

Maximum of 10 kids per session

Summer Park and Rec Tennis

June 7-July 1

Who: Kindergarten - Eighth grade (current 20-21 grade) Flyer has days and times for different age groups

Fee: $25 (1st child)/$20 (additional children) Price includes t-shirt

Deadline: May 31 ($5 late fee after) No registrations after June 11th

Where: Washington Courts

Instructor: Head HS Coach Mike McDermott

YMCA Golf Tournament

Open 4 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament

Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic

Saturday, June 26

Shotgun Start at 9 a.m.

Entry Fee: $160 per team

(Fee Includes one Mulligan per person)

Contact Jackie Sampson @ 712-250-0025 with any questions.

Register your team at the Y or with Michelle or Jackie.

Jack and Jill Registration

Registration for 3 and 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com

Winter Racquetball League Results

Name Wins Losses Did Not Finish

Mike Waters 30 0 0

Greg Schuler 13 1 12

Chad McCance 4 2 18

Bob Sharp 0 6 24

James Baker 0 0 30

