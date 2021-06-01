News from the Nishna Valley Family YMCA

Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon -5 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m.– 6 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 4:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Max of five children at a time in childwatch
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Weekend No Childwatch
New Aquatics/Programs Director
The YMCA is excited to announce that we have hired Kyle Welter as our new Aquatics/Programs Director. Kyle is currently the Deputy Director at the Atlantic Park and Recreation Department. Kyle is already a Certified Pool Operator and has an Associates Degree in Management/Human Resources. Kyle will begin his duties at the YMCA on June 1st. We thank you for your patience as we make this staffing transition and Kyle begins to learn his new role here with the YMCA family. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to give Dan a call.
Summer Yers
Summer Yers registration papers are available at the front desk. Childcare is for kids starting JK/kindergarten through the completion of fifth grade. Children must be 5 years old, on or before May 1 of the same year, and attending Kindergarten, and not older the completion of fifth grade. The program will run June 7 – Aug. 13. There will be no school age care May 31-June 4. All paper work and schedules are due by Wednesday the week before attending. Any questions contact Michelle Heath at mheath@nishnavalleyymca.com or Veronica McKee at vmckee@nishnavalleyymca.com or call them at 712-243-3934.
Summer Group Swim Lessons
Preschool Age (3-5 yrs old)
When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1
Times: 9-9:30 a.m. - 5:15-5:45 p.m.
Choose either a.m. or p.m. session
Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members
Maximum of eight kids per session
School Age (5 yrs old and older)
When: June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday) Registration opens May 1
Times: 9:45-10:15 a.m., 10:30-11 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m.
Choose only one of the sessions
Fee: $50 Members/$70 Non-Members
Maximum of 10 kids per session
Summer Park and Rec Tennis
June 7-July 1
Who: Kindergarten - Eighth grade (current 20-21 grade) Flyer has days and times for different age groups
Fee: $25 (1st child)/$20 (additional children) Price includes t-shirt
Deadline: May 31 ($5 late fee after) No registrations after June 11th
Where: Washington Courts
Instructor: Head HS Coach Mike McDermott
YMCA Golf Tournament
Open 4 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament
Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Saturday, June 26
Shotgun Start at 9 a.m.
Entry Fee: $160 per team
(Fee Includes one Mulligan per person)
Contact Jackie Sampson @ 712-250-0025 with any questions.
Register your team at the Y or with Michelle or Jackie.
Jack and Jill Registration
Registration for 3 and 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com
Winter Racquetball League Results
Name Wins Losses Did Not Finish
Mike Waters 30 0 0
Greg Schuler 13 1 12
Chad McCance 4 2 18
Bob Sharp 0 6 24
James Baker 0 0 30