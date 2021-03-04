Gude Joins First Whitney Bank

Jeff Gude recently joined First Whitney Bank as a Loan Officer and Trust Officer in Training.
Gude started about a month ago and said he got a first hand look at the banking industry when he was growing up since his dad was working in it.
"Banking has always interested me," Jeff said. "Growing up with my dad being in the industry, I've always been exposed to it. And always found it very interesting, (including) my own experience in applying for loans Now I get to be on the other end of it, helping other people do that. It's very rewarding."
Gude received his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Northwest Missouri State, and said since he started in the position, he has been very busy helping people with loans.
We are very busy with real estate loan applications due to the interest rates being at all time lows," he said. "I enjoy being able to help people to refinance to maybe afford a little bit bigger, a little bit nicer house. Hopefully we can continue to do that to get some more families to Atlantic to grow our community.”
Jeff's family also includes wife Tiffanie and two children.